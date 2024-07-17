Video: Near-stampede at Air India Airport Services’ walk-in job interview

Thousands of job seekers turned up for a walk-in job interview at Air India Airport Services Ltd, resulting in a near-stampede scene.

Upon seeing the massive turnout, the company decided to collect resumes from the candidates and vacate the area to prevent any untoward incidents due to the unexpected crowd.

The walk-in interview was organized to fill 2216 vacancies. However, due to the overwhelming response, it was decided to call off the interviews and only collect resumes.

Following the incident, politicians criticized the BJP government over rising unemployment. Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) tweeted, ‘The country has been made jobless with unemployment figures reaching as high as 9.2% thanks to Vishwagurunomics. This is a sad and heartbreaking situation & these visuals from Mumbai, makes it more so.’

This is a sad and heartbreaking situation & these visuals from Mumbai, makes it more so.

After the video of Air India Airport Services walk-in job interview went viral, the official handle of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted, “Modi’s lies on employment exposed.”

मोदी का रोज़गार पर झूठ Exposed‼️



मोदी हर मंच पर करोड़ों रोज़गार देने का झूठ परोसते हैं लेकिन उनके झूठ की पोल ख़ुद बेरोज़गार युवाओं को ये भीड़ खोल रही है👇



♦️ मुंबई में एक कंपनी ने 1800 पदों के लिए Interview रखा



मुंबई में एक कंपनी ने 1800 पदों के लिए Interview रखा

♦️ इस Interview को देने के लिए हज़ारों बेरोज़गार युवाओं की भीड़…

Air India Airport Services Limited (AIASL) was established in 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited to provide manpower for various departments, including Ground Handling. Following Cabinet approval, AIASL began operations as a Ground Handling Company on February 1, 2013.