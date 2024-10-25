Video: Nimrat Kaur’s tells Abhishek Bachchan, ‘Marriages don’t last’

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been Bollywood’s beloved couple for years, but of late many rumors about possible tension in their marriage have been surfacing. When they arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in July, fans and the media began to speculate.

Despite the gossip, both Abhishek and Aishwarya chose not to respond. AB is also being linked with actress Nimrat Kaur. Several old interviews and videos of them are also crawling back online.

Abhishek’s Thoughts on Marriage

In one old interview from 2022, Abhishek spoke about his marriage with Aishwarya, which has lasted 17 years. During a conversation with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur, the topic of long-lasting marriages came up.

When the interviewer mentioned his own 15-year marriage, Abhishek responded with a playful “touch wood” and said, “Damn good, yaar.” Nimrat joked that “marriages don’t last that long,” making Abhishek laugh, and she quickly clarified it was a compliment.

Aishwarya’s Role as a Supportive Partner

Abhishek went on to praise Aishwarya for being a strong, supportive partner. He shared that Aishwarya has a way of knowing when he needs encouragement after a challenging day and when he simply needs space. With her experience in the industry, she helps him stay positive even when dealing with criticism. “I’m very lucky to have a partner who sets things straight for me,” he said.

Choosing Silence Over Rumors

While fans may want confirmation or denial of the rumors, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s silence says a lot. By not responding, they show that they’re focused on their family and work rather than gossip.