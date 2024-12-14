Video: Nurses in Telangana dance during Christmas festivities, probe ordered

Hyderabad: Nurses at a government hospital in Telangana’s Jagtial district who danced during Christmas celebration on Friday, December 13, now face an enquiry over the act.

The staff had danced near the patients’ ward and stopped after noticing the media.The resident medical officer reportedly granted the permission to nurses since there was no work. The video of the nurses dancing at the hospital in Telangana has gone viral on social media.

A few netizens tagged the Jagtiyal district collector asking him to take action against the nurses. Upon learning about the incident, Jagtiyal district collector Goutham Reddy visited the hospital and conducted a preliminary enquiry.

When told that the RMO permitted as there was no work, the collector said it was improper to perform dances while on duty on the pretext of the paucity of work.

He instructed officials to take action by conducting an enquiry.