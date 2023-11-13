Video of Afghanistan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz aiding needy wins hearts

Afghanistan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz aided needy people on the streets of Ahmedabad. Later, a video of the act went viral on social media, winning the hearts of many.

In the video, he was seen donating money to the people who were asleep on the sides of the streets at 3 am.

Sharing the video of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Kolkata Knight Riders wrote, “From working tirelessly to raise money for the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this month, to this act of kindness in a foreign land – you inspire us all. God bless you, jaani.”

From working tirelessly to raise money for the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this month, to this act of kindness in a foreign land – you inspire us all. God bless you, jaani 💜 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 12, 2023

Also Read Watch: Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan once again offers namaz on ground

Meanwhile, Afghanistan lost to South Africa in their final World Cup match on Friday. In the match, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 25 runs.

Despite not being able to qualify for the semifinals, the campaign has been memorable for Afghans. They secured wins in four of their nine matches and almost qualified for the semifinals.

The rising Asian side recorded big wins over defending champions England and former world champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They also won a game against the Netherlands.

Though they registered a loss against Australia due to a miraculous rescue by Glenn Maxwell (201*) in the run-chase of 292, they had the five-time champions on the ropes at 91/7.

In the tournament, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 280 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.11 with two fifties.