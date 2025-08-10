Video of man drinking, smoking from car sunroof on Hyderabad airport road emerges

Hyderabad: A man was caught on camera drinking alcohol and smoking while standing out of a car’s sunroof on the road leading to Hyderabad Airport on the night of Saturday, August 9.

The incident, recorded by a passerby, shows the man holding an alcoholic drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other as the vehicle, bearing its registration number, moved towards the airport.

The footage quickly drew attention due to the dangerous behaviour displayed.

Consuming alcohol inside a moving vehicle on a public road is prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Telangana Excise Act.

Both laws classify drinking in public places, including roads and vehicles, as an offence. Besides being unlawful, this act poses significant safety risks to the individual involved and other road users.