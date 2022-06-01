Video of Osmania Hospital Mortuary employee demanding bribe goes viral

Hyderabad: A video of an Osmania Hospital Mortuary’s contract employee demanding a bribe went viral on social media. After the incident, the employee was suspended.

The employee who is identified as Raju demanded Rs. 1000 bribe from the family member of the deceased, Majid, who had committed suicide in the Malakpet area.

In the video, the employee can also be seen talking rudely with the family members of the deceased.

The superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, Nagender told that Raju was a contract employee of the hospital and after investigation, he was suspended from the post.