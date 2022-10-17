Video of schoolgirl celebrating father’s new job at Swiggy goes viral

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a schoolgirl can be seen celebrating her father’s new job at Swiggy.

The video so was widely shared on Instagram and praised by netizens that Swiggy India too shared its views. The official Instagram handle of Swiggy India wrote, ‘So cute, heart is melting’.

One of the Twitterati wrote, ‘Swiggy India plz give him more chance to get incentive’. Another user wrote, ‘She understands her father’s requirements and wants so well. God bless you always’.

Job at Swiggy

In Hyderabad and other cities of India, many persons, especially those who are not highly educated are working as delivery boys for the food aggregator app.

Ever since the start of the food delivery apps especially, Swiggy and Zomato, the share of the gig economy increased.