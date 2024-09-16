Video of SRK performing his best friend’s Kanyadaan goes viral

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, known for their iconic films and close bond, share one of Bollywood‘s most enduring friendships. Their connection, which spans several decades, has seen its fair share of ups and downs but remains rock-solid to this day. Often, both SRK and Farah open up about their unique friendship in interviews, recounting fond memories and expressing their support for each other.

One lesser-known anecdote from their relationship is that Shah Rukh Khan performed Farah Khan’s kanyadaan at her wedding to filmmaker Shirish Kunder. This special moment was recently brought back into the spotlight when a video resurfaced from Farah’s wedding.

In the clip, SRK can be seen standing beside his close friend, performing the kanyadaan ceremony, a sacred Hindu ritual typically performed by the bride’s father. After completing the ritual, the superstar shared a heartwarming hug with Farah. Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh’s wife, also made an appearance in the video, looking stunning in a lime green saree.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship has always gone beyond professional collaborations. Their personal bond has stood the test of time. Farah has shared that King Khan was the first person outside her family to know that she was expecting triplets.

On the professional front, the duo has worked together on several blockbuster films, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. Their creative partnership has resulted in some of Bollywood’s most memorable moments on screen.

As for SRK, he is currently gearing up for his next project, King, which will feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking one of her first major roles in the film industry. The movie is expected to begin filming next year, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see this father-daughter duo on screen.