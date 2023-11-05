Video of Sushant Singh Rajput proposing Ankita Lokhande resurfaces

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17, India’s most controversial reality show, creating a lot of buzz among audience. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is watched by most of the people across the globe. It comes with a new twist everyday. Among several popular personalities who have entered in the show as participants this season, Ankita Lokhande is the one who remained in the news since day 1 and she is one of the most hyped housemates.

The Pavitra Rishta fame actress has come in the show with her husband Vicky Jain and fans often share their clips from the house of Bigg Boss on social media platforms. Ankita Lokhande in a recent episode opened up about her ex- boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress who is now married to Vicky Jain dated earlier SSR for 7 years and they were considered to be the top TV couples during that time.

The actress revealed that she was not ready for the breakup but it happened. After Ankita Lokhande talked about her ex- boyfriend, an old video of SSR has resurfaced online. In the video, Sushant can be seen proposing Anikta Lokhande on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in front of the whole nation.

In the video, SSR goes down on his knees to propose to Ankita Lokhande and the latter is seen accepting the former’s proposal happily. While proposing Ankita for marriage, Sushant says, ”Tum itni khubsurat ho ke main joh pichle saat janmon mein nahi keh paaya woh agle saat minute mein kehta hoon….”

Ankita recently shared that there were no major fights between her and SSR and she doesn’t know what happened to her ex-bf suddenly. She said that SSR disappeared suddenly and she was devastated that time. She also mentioned that her parents supported her emotionally when she was broken.