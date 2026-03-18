Video: One arrested for robbing popular gold shops in Kukatpally

Between January and February, he visited popular gold stores like CMR Jewellers and Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th March 2026 7:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold rings from jewellery stores.

According to police, M Sagar would pose as a customer interested in buying gold. When the staff was busy attending to other customers, he would steal the rings and replace them with fake ones.

Between January and February, he visited popular gold stores like CMR Jewellers and Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

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His action was caught in one of the CCTV cameras, which eventually led to his arrest. Three gold rings were recovered from his possession.

The Kukatpally police have registered a case.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th March 2026 7:41 pm IST

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