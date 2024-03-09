Video: Owaisi condemns incident of policeman kicking namazis in Delhi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident in Delhi where a police officer kicked up a Muslim man who was attending namaz on the road on Friday, March 8.

Asauddin Owaisi said that “no one can stop Muslims from doing namaz,” adding that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders need to explain to the world about the incident.”

“If you kick or fire upon us. We won’t stop namaz. Friday’s incident highlights how the minds of people have been corrupted against Muslims,” he said.

VIDEO | Here's what AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) said on namaz incident that took place in Delhi's Inderlok yesterday.



"The incident has shaken everyone. It tells how much dignity and respect Muslims have. I want to ask the prime minister, BJP people – the man,… pic.twitter.com/z03j9XkIJ4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

He further said that it is common for people to gather and attend namaz on the roads in Delhi on Fridays.

“The Delhi police should learn from the previous Delhi riots where Muslims were targeted by the police. The behavior shows the hatred filled the minds of Muslims,” he added,