Video: Pakistan should be disarmed of its nukes, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, May 10 said that Pakistan should be disarmed of its nuclear weapons.

Owaisi said that India has to stand against a nation which is a threat to the whole world. “At some point in time, the world leaders will have to decide whether Pakistan is capable of handling the nuclear weapons and should the country should be allowed to have nuclear weapons.”

Directing his anger over the recent attacks by Pakistan in Indian states, he termed the Pakistan army and establishment as ‘liars’, and said they are construing the Quranic verses to validate their wrongdoings.

“Pakistan is saying they are waging an Islamic war against Bharat (India). They should know that 20 crore Muslims live in India. Pakistan should remember their atrocities in Balochistan, Iran, Afghanistan and erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Did they forget the Quranic verses while doing so?” he asked.

He said that Pakistan is shelling border areas in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and killing innocent people, including children.

“In our city, there was the Dilsukhnagar blast, Lumbini Park blast and Gokul Chat blast in the name of Islam. You (Pakistan) want to say that only you will go to heaven and we 20 crores Muslims will not go to heaven. You (Pakistan) for the last 75 years have been doing atrocities in India in the name of Islam by sending terrorists,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

The AIMIM president lashed out at the Jamaat-e-Islami (Pakistan) for its ties with the Chinese communist party and questioned the relationship. “Pakistan talks about Islam but does not speak about the atrocities of China on Muslims there,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi also termed Pakistanis as “beggars” and asked who encouraged or forced them to take a loan of one billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Pakistanis are literally beggars. What have you (Pakistan) done in the last 75 years? Who forced them to take a loan of one billion dollars from the IMF? The IMF is giving the International Monetary Fund to Pakistan. How is Germany, the United States, and Japan agreeing to sanction the amount,” he asked.

Asaduddin Owaisi appreciated the people living in bordering states and braving the hostilities.