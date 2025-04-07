Video: Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour burned alive in Israeli strike

A harrowing video circulating on social media shows Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour being burned alive after an Israeli airstrike allegedly targeted the journalists’ tents mear Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on the morning of Monday, April 7.

In the footage, Mansour is seen consumed by fire as shocked bystanders desperately attempt to extinguish the blaze using whatever tools they can find.

According to the Quds News Network, Mansour is in critical condition, suffering from extensive burns, as doctors fight to save his life.

“Israeli missiles burned colleague Ahmed Mansour. He remains in intensive care with severe burns after the targeted attack on the journalists’ camp at Nasser Hospital,” Palestinian journalist Wael Abo Omar posted on X.

Photojournalist Mahmoud Bassam said Mansour “needs a miracle” to survive the injuries.

Reports indicate that two people, including journalist Helmi Al-Faqaawi, were killed in the strike. Several others — both journalists and civilians — were also injured.

تغطية صحفية: استشهاد الصحفي حلمي الفقعاوي والشاب يوسف الخزندار جراء قصف الاحتلال خيمة للصحفيين في مستشفى ناصر بمدينة خانيونس pic.twitter.com/KMWRe40wPs — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 7, 2025

In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists Forum described the bombing as a “heinous crime and a deliberate targeting of journalists that violated all international laws and conventions.”

This latest attack comes less than 48 hours after another Israeli airstrike killed journalist Islam Nasreddin Maqdad and her child in their home west of Khan Younis.

Since launching its war on Gaza in October 2023, Israel has killed 210 Palestinian journalists.

The Israeli military has faced repeated accusations of deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists in what rights groups describe as an attempt to suppress coverage and restrict the flow of information to the international community.

On March 18, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in place since January, Israel launched a surprise aerial offensive, killing at least 730 people and injuring nearly 1,200.

Since October 2023, more than 50,000 Palestinians — the majority women and children — have been killed, with over 113,200 injured in the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza.