Video: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas escapes Assassination bid

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, an assassination attempt on Palestine president Mahmoud Abbas took place on Tuesday, November 7, in the West Bank.

The video of the assassination attempt that was widely shared on social media platforms depicted a barrage of open fire unleashed on his convoy.

One of his bodyguards was shot dead while the remaining men fought against the attackers.

Watch the video of assasination attempt

من يطلق الرصاص على قوى الامن الفلسطيني هو والاحتلال في خندق واحد

تاجر مخدرات وبؤرة لنشر الجريمة في الجلزون وقبل أشهر قام بخطف وإطلاق نار على قوى الأمن.

الآن يطلق النار على قوى الأمن واصاب بعضهم حماهم الله pic.twitter.com/Xy6cHRuHc5 — 🇵🇸🇵🇸منير الجاغوب 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@MonirAljaghoub) November 7, 2023

The ‘Sons of Abu Jandal’, a members of the Palestinian group Fatah, claimed responsibility for the attack after Abbas was given 24 hours to declare a “global war” against Israel, Palestinian media reported.

In the statement published on social media, Abbas was instructed to expressly refute US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks.

تغطية صحفية: مجموعة تطلق على نفسها باسم "أبناء أبو جندل" وتتكون من أفراد في الأجهزة الأمنية تعلن وعبر بيان لها "مهلة 24 ساعة لإعلان الرئيس عباس المواجهة الشاملة مع الاحتلال أو التمرد على أوامر الأجهزة". pic.twitter.com/0womrXN5dk — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 5, 2023

Blinken suggested that the Palestinian Authority, under President Mahmud Abbas, should regain control of Gaza, as the Authority currently has limited autonomy in the West Bank.

Abbas stated that the potential return of power in Gaza could only occur if a comprehensive political resolution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is achieved.

For the 33rd day, the Israeli army is continuing a “destructive war” on Gaza, in which more than 10,500 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women, and more than 26,000 others were injured.

While the Hamas movement killed more than 1,400 Israelis and wounded 5,431, also captured at least 242 Israelis, including high-ranking military personnel, it wants to exchange them for more than 6,000 Palestinian prisoners, including children and women, in Israeli prisons.