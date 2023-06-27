Video: Pilot son surprises mother travelling for Haj

Parents seek success and fulfilment for their children. In order to improve their lives and help them achieve their goals, parents are also not shy about making sacrifices. With that said, the internet has brought forth one such heart-melting story, where an Egyptian mother wanted to travel with her pilot son one day. And the son fulfilled his mother’s dream.

The viral video shows the 57-year-old Amal Shawky getting into the plane, her face lit up with joy and surprise as she saw her son on the plane that she was boarding to perform Haj has circulated on social media platforms.

Thirty-one-year-old Abdullah Mohammad Bahi, a co-pilot with EgyptAir, shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “She spent her whole life for us… Her only dream (was) to fly with me one day.” He also thanks his “amazing crew”.

According to media reports, that morning, Bahi took his mother to the airport and told her he was flying to Kuwait. He also arranged for his co-workers to take the video so he could post it on social media later.

The video has garnered more than 3 million views, over 80,000 likes and several comments.

Watch the video below

Social media users loved the inspirational post and showered the pilot with love for making his mother’s dream come true.

One of the users wrote, “In the name of Allah, Mashallah, may Allah preserve and bless the most beautiful surprise for her, indeed, and this is the biggest achievement that she sees you as the pilot of the plane she is on board.”

Another comment read, “Mashallah, seriously every mother’s dream is to see her son among the best people, may Allah make your mother happy with you always and keep her for you and bless.”