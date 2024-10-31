Video: Plastic found in dessert from restaurant in Hyderabad’s Kondapur

Hyderabad: A Reddit reportedly found plastic pieces in a takeaway box of apricot delight he ordered from a famous restaurant in Hyderabad’s Kondapur.

A user posted a video showing a piece of plastic found in his dessert from Pista House, which he ordered through the Zomato app.

The Reddit user, Suraj Kumar Sahoo posted the video in the subreddit r/Hyderabad, where netizens from Hyderabad often post their stories about the city.

Pista House is one of the most notable restaurant chains based in Hyderabad. Started in 1997, it now operates over 44 outlets worldwide.

Though one of the most popular food franchises in Hyderabad, the establishment had recently come under the radar of the food safety department of Telangana. Earlier on October 1, the restaurant’s Malakpet outlet was raided by the safety officials, finding multiple food hygiene shortfalls.

4.5 kg raw mutton was found to be stored beyond use by date at the restaurant kitchen, along with other safety violations.

The officials found slippery flooring in the kitchen that was not sloped appropriately to prevent water accumulation. Water stagnation was observed at two points in the kitchen drains of the food establishment outlet.