Video: Priyanka Chopra seen at celebs’ favourite spot in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is once again grabbing attention in Hyderabad, this time after she was spotted at AMB Cinemas along with Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara. The outing quickly went viral online and added more excitement around her much-awaited Telugu comeback with Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Varanasi.

The actress has been making frequent visits to Hyderabad over the last few months due to the film’s ongoing shoot. Fans are especially excited as this project marks a major return to Indian cinema for Priyanka on a grand scale.

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly been spending more time in Hyderabad as shooting schedules continue for Varanasi, one of the most-anticipated Indian films in production.

Priyanka Chopra’s Telugu connection and comeback

Many people still remember that Priyanka Chopra began her acting journey in regional cinema before becoming a global star. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Apuroopam, although her first released Telugu film was Thamizhanalongside Vijay in Tamil cinema before she went on to dominate Bollywood and later Hollywood.

Now, her collaboration with director S. S. Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu is being seen as a special moment for fans across industries.

What is happening with Mahesh Babu’s ‘Varanasi’?

According to ongoing reports, the makers are currently filming an important song sequence on a large set in Hyderabad. Unlike a regular dance number, the sequence is expected to carry emotional and narrative importance in the story.

Interestingly, Priyanka had earlier shared in an interview that she personally requested Rajamouli to include a dance sequence in the film as part of her return to Indian cinema.

Varanasi is being mounted as a global action adventure film and is expected to complete production by August 2026. If schedules go as planned, the film is currently aiming for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.