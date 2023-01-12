Video: Pvt bus rams into another bus in Hyderabad’s Chotuppal, at least 12 injured

Hyderabad: At least 12 passengers suffered injuries when a private travel bus rammed into another bus on National Highway No. 65 at Gundla Bavi of Choutuppal Mandal in the district in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, a bus belonging to Orange Travels hit another bus of Maithri traveling from behind. The two private buses were going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad. The condition of one passenger was said to be serious.

On information, the Yadadri Bhuvangiri police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

The Police booked a case. Traffic was affected due to an accident on the highway. Using cranes the traffic police removed the buses and cleared the road.