Video: Railway worker crushed to death during engine shunting

A railway employee was crushed to death by a train engine in a mishap during the shunting process at the Barauni Junction railway station in Begusarai, Bihar, on Saturday morning, November 9.

The deceased railway worker has been identified as Amar Kumar, 35, a native of Dalsingsarai in Samastipur district of Bihar. He worked as the shunting man at the Barauni junction. Amar is survived by his mother and brother.

The tragic incident occurred at platform 5 of the railway station at 9 am during the shunting process of Lucknow-Barauni Express.

Amar was performing the engine uncoupling process of the train while standing between the engine and the bogey. He uncoupled the engine, to make the engine car move away from the locomotive.

The worker was unfortunately crushed to death between the bumpers of the engine and the bogey, as the shunted engine which initially moved away from the bogeys came back in reverse.

Amar stayed crushed for two hours

According to local reports, Amar remained trapped for two hours as the loco pilot fled the scenedue to his negligence.

Despite being alarmed by onlookers, the loco pilot failed to move the engine from the bogey to release the trapped Amar, reducing further chances of his survival.

Railway authorities reportedly took two hours to release Amar’s body. The incident has sparked outrage among the passengers, railway employees and Amar’s family.

Amar’s colleagues and other station employees started a protest demanding accountability from the responsible persons for the incident.

The Sonpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) visited the station and ordered an investigation into the incident. The Railway authorities have announced funeral allowance and Ex-gratia payment for the family of the deceased Amar Kumar.