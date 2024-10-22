Video: Raja Singh asks MP CM to stop interfaith marriage

In a video message circulated on social media, Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh called upon Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene and prevent an interfaith marriage between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman in Jabalpur.

The marriage, which Raja Singh referred to as “love jihad,” has sparked significant controversy.

Raja Singh terms it ‘love jihad’

On Monday, Raja Singh urged CM Yadav and the Madhya Pradesh police to take immediate action to stop the marriage of Hasnain Ansari, a Muslim man, and Ankita Rathore, a Hindu woman.

He emphasized the need for intervention to prevent the marriage under the Special Marriages Act, calling for a halt to what he termed as “love jihad”—a term used by some to describe alleged efforts by Muslim men to marry Hindu women with the intent of religious conversion.

Hindu Sewa Parishad’s involvement

Atul Jeswani, the chief of Hindu Sewa Parishad, supported Raja Singh’s stance. Jeswani revealed that he had received the video message from Singh on Sunday and met with Jabalpur Collector Pushpendra Ahakey, asking him to cancel the couple’s application under the Special Marriages Act.

The Hindu Sewa Parishad also submitted a memorandum to authorities opposing the marriage, citing concerns over “love jihad.”

Jeswani further urged CM Yadav to intervene in the matter and ensure that the woman, who is currently under police protection, is reunited with her family.

Official response

In response to the memorandum, Jabalpur Collector Pushpendra Ahakey stated that an inquiry will be conducted into the demand to cancel the couple’s marriage application.

Also Read Video: Raja Singh placed under house arrest again

Both Ansari, who hails from Sihora in Jabalpur, and Rathore, an Indore native, work at a telecom company and wish to marry under the Special Marriages Act. The outcome of the inquiry is yet to be determined.

Raja Singh’s remarks

In another video message, Raja Singh highlighted that several Hindu men have expressed a desire to marry Muslim women, mentioning names like Salma and Sakina.

He questioned whether these Hindu men would also receive police protection.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the interfaith marriage of Hasnain Ansari and Ankita Rathore has drawn attention from political and religious groups. As matter escalate, the involvement of authorities is expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the case.