Video: Raja Singh demands bulldozer action on Aurangzeb’s grave

BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, has demanded bulldozer action against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave.

He made this statement while addressing a public gathering in Parbhani, Maharashtra.

MLA urges Maharashtra CM to dismantle Aurangzeb’s grave

Alleging that it is a demand of the Hindus of the entire country, Raja Singh urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to take bulldozer action on the grave.

“Erase the name of Aurangzeb from Maharashtra,” he added. Apart from speaking on Aurangzeb’s grave, he expressed anger over the name of Aurangabad Airport.

Targeting Dawood Ibrahim, he urged the government to dismantle the properties belonging to the gangster in Maharashtra.

Raja Singh’s claim on Meta’s action

On Meta’s action against social media accounts supporting him, the MLA earlier alleged that it is a targeted effort to silence his voice.

The accounts were removed according to Meta’s “dangerous individuals and organizations” policy.

Raja Singh’s Facebook account had already been banned a year earlier. A few months ago, his YouTube and Instagram pages were also blocked.