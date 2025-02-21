Video: Raja Singh demands bulldozer action on Aurangzeb’s grave

He made the demand while addressing a public gathering in Parbhani.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st February 2025 2:00 pm IST
Raja Singh demands bulldozer action on Aurangzeb’s grave
Raja Singh demands bulldozer action on Aurangzeb’s grave. (Image: X)

BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, has demanded bulldozer action against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

He made this statement while addressing a public gathering in Parbhani, Maharashtra.

MLA urges Maharashtra CM to dismantle Aurangzeb’s grave

Alleging that it is a demand of the Hindus of the entire country, Raja Singh urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to take bulldozer action on the grave.

MS Creative School
Also Read
GHMC seizes five-star hotel in Hyderabad

“Erase the name of Aurangzeb from Maharashtra,” he added. Apart from speaking on Aurangzeb’s grave, he expressed anger over the name of Aurangabad Airport.

Targeting Dawood Ibrahim, he urged the government to dismantle the properties belonging to the gangster in Maharashtra.

/also

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

Raja Singh’s claim on Meta’s action

On Meta’s action against social media accounts supporting him, the MLA earlier alleged that it is a targeted effort to silence his voice.

The accounts were removed according to Meta’s “dangerous individuals and organizations” policy.

Raja Singh’s Facebook account had already been banned a year earlier. A few months ago, his YouTube and Instagram pages were also blocked.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st February 2025 2:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button