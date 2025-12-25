Video: Restaurant owner asks Israeli diners to leave after they misbehave

Israeli diners asked to leave restaurant in Spain

A restaurant owner in Spain asked Israeli diners to leave his establishment after they misbehaved while waiting for their order. They diners reportedly raised “Viva Israel” (long live Israel) slogans.

The date and time of the incident are not immediately clear. The Lebanese restaurant owner said that the diners were rude from the beginning.

In a video shared online, the owner is heard saying, “Get out! Go back to killing Palestinians. You murder people and then come here for vacation?”

In a similar incident, in July 2025, a group of Israeli diners were asked to leave a restaurant in Spain. “You’re killing Palestine. Go eat in Gaza,” the manager of Mimassa had told the diners then.

The group of Israelis got up and left, even though they appeared to have already ordered drinks. “You kill people, and then you go on vacation. Get out of here,” the manager said.

