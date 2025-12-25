Video: Restaurant owner asks Israeli diners to leave after they misbehave

A restaurant owner in Spain asked Israeli diners to leave his establishment after they misbehaved while waiting for their order. They diners reportedly raised “Viva Israel” (long live Israel) slogans.

The date and time of the incident are not immediately clear. The Lebanese restaurant owner said that the diners were rude from the beginning.

In a video shared online, the owner is heard saying, “Get out! Go back to killing Palestinians. You murder people and then come here for vacation?”

In a similar incident, in July 2025, a group of Israeli diners were asked to leave a restaurant in Spain. “You’re killing Palestine. Go eat in Gaza,” the manager of Mimassa had told the diners then.

A restaurant owner in Spain asked Israeli diners to leave after they misbehaved while waiting for their order. They diners reportedly raised "Viva Israel" (Long live Israel) slogans.



The Lebanese restaurant owner stated that the diners were rude from the begining. In a video… pic.twitter.com/FWAze3WXBC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 25, 2025

The group of Israelis got up and left, even though they appeared to have already ordered drinks. “You kill people, and then you go on vacation. Get out of here,” the manager said.