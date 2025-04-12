Video: Sabina becomes Suman after marrying boyfriend in UP

Vijay Singh met Sabina in New Delhi. Over a period of eight months, their friendship blossomed into love.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 12th April 2025 4:56 pm IST
In the image, a man and a women in traditional Hindu wedding attire is seen, dated April 12, 2025
Vijay with his newly wed wife Suman (earlier Sabina)

A Muslim woman married her Hindu boyfriend and changed her name from Sabina to Suman in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A video of their marriage is posted on social media platforms. The newlyweds are seen being blessed by their village elders.

According to local reports, Vijay Singh met Sabina in New Delhi. Over a period of eight months, their friendship blossomed into love. Vijay brought Sabina to his village and started living with her at his home.

MS Creative School

However, their families objected to the interfaith relationship. At one point, Sabina approached the Amritpur police station to file a harassment complaint.

Also Read
Videos: Interfaith couples harassed by right-wing groups

Police arranged a meeting between the two parties and tried to mediate the matter. Panchayat was also held, and a unanimous decision was made to wed Vijay and Sabina, according to Hindu rituals. Following the marriage, Sabina adopted the name Suman.

Suman said she was happy with the union and had accepted Hinduism of her own free will. “Had Vijay not supported me, I would have killed myself. I am grateful to the community for accepting our love. I am happy for embracing Hinduism without any external force,” she is heard saying in one of the videos.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 12th April 2025 4:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button