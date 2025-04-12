Video: Sabina becomes Suman after marrying boyfriend in UP

A Muslim woman married her Hindu boyfriend and changed her name from Sabina to Suman in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district.

A video of their marriage is posted on social media platforms. The newlyweds are seen being blessed by their village elders.

According to local reports, Vijay Singh met Sabina in New Delhi. Over a period of eight months, their friendship blossomed into love. Vijay brought Sabina to his village and started living with her at his home.

However, their families objected to the interfaith relationship. At one point, Sabina approached the Amritpur police station to file a harassment complaint.

Police arranged a meeting between the two parties and tried to mediate the matter. Panchayat was also held, and a unanimous decision was made to wed Vijay and Sabina, according to Hindu rituals. Following the marriage, Sabina adopted the name Suman.

Suman said she was happy with the union and had accepted Hinduism of her own free will. “Had Vijay not supported me, I would have killed myself. I am grateful to the community for accepting our love. I am happy for embracing Hinduism without any external force,” she is heard saying in one of the videos.



