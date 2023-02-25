Video: Saudi arrests green man for obstructing traffic in Al-Ahsa

A video clip of a person wearing green puffy clothes disrupting traffic by moving between vehicles and trying to escape from a security forces was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Published: 25th February 2023 8:13 pm IST
Video: Saudi Arabia arrests green man for obstructing traffic in Al-Ahsa
Photo: Screengrab

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Security announced on Friday that it had arrested a man who wore strange green clothes and disrupted traffic in Al-Ahsa Governorate in the Eastern Province.

According to the public security statement, the man was held after he tried to flee from a security vehicle. He was referred to the public prosecution.

Watch the video below

The man’s behavior is considered a violation that falls within the list of public decency, the commission of any of which constitutes a violation that requires the payment of a fine.

As per media reports, a fine not exceeding five thousand Saudi riyals (Rs 1,10,586) will be imposed on the accused. The amount can be doubled if the same violation is repeated within a year.

