Video: Saudi security guard helps blind pilgrim circumambulate Kaaba during Haj

Social media users lauded the security guard for assisting the pilgrim in finishing the Islamic ritual and keeping her from getting lost in the crowd.

Photo: Screengrab

Riyadh: In an endearing gesture, a Saudi security official helped a blind woman circumambulate the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, Makkah while performing Haj.

A viral video clip on social media platforms shows the woman holding the man’s uniform as he moves around the Kaaba.

Watch the video below

Social media users lauded the security guard for assisting the pilgrim in finishing the Islamic ritual and keeping her from getting lost in the crowd.

Over 1.85 million pilgrims from 150 countries are taking part in this year’s Haj.

The Haj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims are expected to perform it at least once in their lifetime if they are financially and physically able.

