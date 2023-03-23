Video: Saudi woman makes history by skydiving from 15K feet with national flag

Riyadh: Razan Al-Ajami, the first Saudi Arabian woman to receive a skydiving license, has now become the first woman to skydive from 15,000 feet carrying Kingdom’s flag.

Razan Al-Ajami, posted a video clip on Instagram, where she is seen walking confidently toward the plane, wearing a white T-shirt with an outline of the map of Saudi Arabia on the front and the flag on her sleeve.

Also Read Mariam bin Laden becomes 1st Arab woman to swim from Saudi to Egypt

After the jump, she raises the flag as she sinks to the ground.

“Achieving my dream to jump with country flag is starting now,” Razan Al Ajami said in the caption of the Instagram video.

Watch the video below here

Al-Ajami encourages and invites more Saudi women to try this sport, and super fly at Boulevard World is a great opportunity to do so.

Al-Ajami’s ultimate dream is to represent Saudi Arabia while competing in the World Skydiving Championships. She wants to leave a mark and make Saudi Arabia a global hub for this sport.

Also Read Who are the five women ambasaadors represent Saudi

She received her training and skydiving license in Dubai, where the sport is practiced more than in the Kingdom.

She now plans to establish a first skydiving club in the Kingdom to increase the number of practitioners of this sport.