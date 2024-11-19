Video: School bus crahses into a tree in Hyderabad, students injured

Hyderabad: A school bus carrying about 40 students met with an accident after it crashed into a tree in Hyderabad’s Keesara area on Tuesday, November 19.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the children. Some of them were injured and are being treated at a nearby hospital. No casualties were reported.

The school bus was enroute picking up students from their residences.

Videos show the school bus in a damaged condition with some of its parts lying on the ground.

Police seized the school bus while its driver was taken into custody. This is the second such accident in Keesara.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a speeding car lost control, hit the divider and crashed into an electric pole at Road no 3 in Banjara Hills. The vehicle was used as a taxi service for IT employees. Both driver and the lone passenger escaped unhurt, though the car sustained significant damage.

Upon receiving the information, Banjara Hills police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. A case has been registered for negligent driving. Further investigations are ongoing.