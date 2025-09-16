Video: Septic tank crashes into Hyderabad temple; driver injured

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th September 2025 4:22 pm IST
Septic tank crashes into temple in Uppal

Hyderabad: A septic tank crashed into the Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple near the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Uppal in the early hours of Tuesday, September 16. The driver, identified as Kumar Naik, escaped with minor injuries and has been admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Uppal police informed that no complaint has been registered regarding the incident and the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

The incident was captured on CCTV and shows the speeding tanker ramming square into the temple wall at around 6:00 am. A few people are seen rushing to the scene to examine the accident.

