Video: Seven including infant killed in accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a gruesome accident in Telangana, seven persons including an infant were crushed to death after iron bars fell on them. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 26, around 11 am on the Warangal-Khammam highway.

According to reports, a truck laden with iron bars used for laying railway tracks tried to overtake two autorickshaws near the Bharat Petrol Pump on the highway. As the lorry was overtaking, the iron bars fell on the autorickshaws resulting in the instant death of seven people including four women and a baby.

Videos shared on social media show the bodies of two women crushed under the iron bars.

The injured persons were shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital in Warangal.

Seven persons including an infant were killed in a accident in Telangana's Warangal on Sunday January 26. The accident occurred on the Warangal-Khammam highway. #telangana #warangal pic.twitter.com/TBGe6C6cAE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 26, 2025

According to reports, the truck driver was driving in an inebriated state. He was taken into custody.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the Mamnoor police in Warangal there was no response.