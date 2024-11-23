Video showing students cleaning car on school premises surface online, probe initiated

The District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Kumari Komal handed over the investigation to the Block Education Officer of Sadar and said that strict action would be taken against the authorities.

Representative Image

Saharanpur: A video surfaced online showing students of a government primary school cleaning a vehicle on the school premises, prompting an investigation from the education department, an official said on Saturday.

According to sources, the video appears to be of the primary school in Palli village of Block Puwarkan.

Some students were seen leaving their classes and cleaning a car while teachers stood nearby.

