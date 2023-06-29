Video showing two men fighting inside Delhi Metro train goes viral

Two men can be purportedly seen fighting with each other even as some fellow commuters try to separate them

Delhi Metro train
New Delhi: A purported video showing two men allegedly engaged in a brawl inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro.

In the undated video clip, the two men can be purportedly seen fighting with each other even as some fellow commuters try to separate them.

Reacting to the incident, the DMRC said, “We request that commuters conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro.”

“If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, and time,” it said in a statement.

Recently, the DMRC deployed flying squads comprising metro and security staff to randomly monitor such behaviour in the Metro across its network and to “take necessary action under relevant provisions of law,” it said.

