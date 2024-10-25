Video: Siberian embraces Islam at the hands of Prophet’s Mosque Imam

A Siberian man has converted to Islam at the hands of Sheikh Dr Salah Al-Budair, Imam and Preacher of the Prophet’s Mosque, during his recent visit to the Islamic University in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek.

The announcement was made by the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque (PRAGOVSA) on X on Friday, October 25.

“During the visit, Sheikh Al-Budair met the young man who was wondering about Islam and expressed his strong desire to understand its teachings. The Sheikh listened to his questions attentively and began to explain the essence of Islam to him based on the values ​​of tolerance and love that the Islamic religion carries,” read the post on X.

In a video shared by PRAGOVSA shows the man pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of Sheikh Al-Budair.

تحرص رئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي على تعزيز نشر قيم الإسلام السمحة، وتعليم الشباب المبادئ الصحيحة للدين الوسطي، وفي لحظة تحمل الكثير من المعاني الروحية وقيم التسامح؛ أشهر شاب سائح من سيبريا إسلامه على يد فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور: #صلاح_البدير، إمام وخطيب… pic.twitter.com/RJfeFFn3Ip — رئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي (@PRAGOVSA) October 25, 2024

Sheikh Al-Budair advised a young man on starting his new life as a Muslim, emphasizing prayer and daily Quran reading as essential aspects.

He also presented him with Islamic books that contribute to understanding the religion in a correct way, and prayed for him to remain steadfast on the path of truth.

During his visit, Sheikh Al-Budair has also been awarded an honorary doctorate by Rector Abdishukur Narmatov of the Islamic University of Kyrgyzstan for his significant contributions to Islam and Muslims.

جامعة قيرغيزستان الإسلامية تمنح شهادة الدكتوراه الفخرية لفضيلة الشيخ الدكتور صلاح البدير تقديراً لجهوده في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.



منحت إدارة جامعة #قيرغيزستان الإسلامية في العاصمة بيشكيك، شهادة الدكتوراه الفخرية لإمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي، الشيخ الدكتور: #صلاح_البدير، تقديراً… pic.twitter.com/NxecOhBuWu — رئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي (@PRAGOVSA) October 25, 2024

Al-Budair’s visit was part of a program supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, involving visits by imams of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.