Video: Snatchers rob woman’s mangalsutra in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of chain snatching, two men robbed a woman of her mangalsutra, weighing 8 grams, threatened her with a knife, and fled with it.

The woman, who is the owner of a grocery shop in Aditya Nagar was panic-stricken after two bike-borne assailants robbed her in daylight.

#CCTV: #Hyderabadi be Alert, again #ChainSnatchers are active in city.#ChainSnatching in broad daylight in @HayathnagarPS limits of @RachakondaCop in #Hyderabad today.#ChainSnatcher enters a shop as customer, snatch the gold chain from female Shopkeeper and ran away with biker. pic.twitter.com/VEJEazWLLh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 27, 2023

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV which is assisting the cops in the identification of the culprits.

The victim has filed a complaint with the police who have initiated a probe underway.

In January, two unidentified persons snatched away a gold chain, a bracelet, and cash from a man in Attapur.

Citizens have been urged by the authorities to be cautious against snatchers and bring any suspicious activity of this kind to light.