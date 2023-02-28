Video: Snatchers rob woman’s mangalsutra in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV which is assisting the cops in the identification of the culprits.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 28th February 2023 3:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: Snatchers flee with 8-gram worth gold necklace in Hayathnagar
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of chain snatching, two men robbed a woman of her mangalsutra, weighing 8 grams, threatened her with a knife, and fled with it.

The woman, who is the owner of a grocery shop in Aditya Nagar was panic-stricken after two bike-borne assailants robbed her in daylight.

The victim has filed a complaint with the police who have initiated a probe underway.

The victim has filed a complaint with the police who have initiated a probe underway.

In January, two unidentified persons snatched away a gold chain, a bracelet, and cash from a man in Attapur.

Citizens have been urged by the authorities to be cautious against snatchers and bring any suspicious activity of this kind to light.

