Video: Snatchers rob woman’s mangalsutra in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of chain snatching, two men robbed a woman of her mangalsutra, weighing 8 grams, threatened her with a knife, and fled with it.
The woman, who is the owner of a grocery shop in Aditya Nagar was panic-stricken after two bike-borne assailants robbed her in daylight.
The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV which is assisting the cops in the identification of the culprits.
The victim has filed a complaint with the police who have initiated a probe underway.
In January, two unidentified persons snatched away a gold chain, a bracelet, and cash from a man in Attapur.
Citizens have been urged by the authorities to be cautious against snatchers and bring any suspicious activity of this kind to light.