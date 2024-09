Hyderabad: A hit-and-run incident was recorded on CCTV in front of Vivekananda Park, located in the NGO Colony of Vanasthalipuram, where a speeding vehicle struck a pedestrian on Sunday.

The woman suffered a severe head injury and was promptly transported to the hospital.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, the car involved has been identified, and teams are currently working to locate the driver.

Hint & Run in #Hyderabad



A person severely injured after he was struck by a speeding car today morning. He can be seen walking on the road in Vanasthalipuram. Car fled away from the scene. He was shifted to hospital for treatment. A case is being booked. pic.twitter.com/IMC3wo6jdc — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) September 1, 2024

Further details are awaited.