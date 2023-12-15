Video: Stray dog attacks boy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In another incident of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad, a boy sustained serious injuries in Dilsukhnagar on Thursday.

Thanks to the quick action by nearby residents, the boy was saved from the dog, although he did suffer injuries during the attack.

Earlier incidents

Last month, a similar incident unfolded in Nandi Musalaiguda under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura Police Station, where a six-year-old boy suffered serious injuries due to a stray dog attack.

In the incident, the boy underwent treatment at Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad.

Tragically, in another incident, a five-year-old boy in the city was attacked by stray dogs and succumbed to his injuries.

Another tragic incident involved the death of a 13-year-old girl named Komalla Maheswari at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. She, a class 7 student at Pochammapalli government model school, was attacked by stray dogs while doing her school homework outside her residence in Pochammapalli village on the outskirts of Manokondur Mandal headquarters. Despite undergoing treatment for almost 40 days, she couldn’t survive her injuries.

Despite previous instances of stray dog attacks in Telangana, such incidents persist.

Need to prevent stray dog attacks in Hyderabad

These unfortunate incidents underscore the urgency of taking immediate action to address the issue of stray dog attacks in various districts of Telangana.

Given the persistence of stray dog attacks, the government and relevant authorities must take swift measures to prevent such incidents in the future.