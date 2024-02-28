Telangana: Late by a minute, students not allowed to sit in Inter exams

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had announced that students would not be allowed into the exam hall if they arrive later than 9 am at the examination center.

Updated: 28th February 2024 3:00 pm IST
Video: Students reach 1 min late, disallowed to write inter exams in Vikarabad
Three students, appearing for the intermediate examination on Wednesday, were not allowed inside the exam center after they were reported one minute late.

Hyderabad: Three students, appearing for the intermediate examination, were not allowed inside the exam center after they reported one minute late to the exam.

The incident took place at Siddhartha Junior College in the Vikarabad district on Wednesday, February 28. The video shows two of the three students pleading with police officials to allow them entry. However, the officials refused.

“We cannot do anything. There are strict instructions from officials examining to not allow anyone after 9 am,” police is heard saying, even as one of the students is seen crying.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had announced that students would not be allowed into the exam hall if they arrive later than 9 am at the examination center. The exams will be held from February 28 to March 19.

