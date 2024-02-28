Telangana: Late by a minute, students not allowed to sit in Inter exams

Hyderabad: Three students, appearing for the intermediate examination, were not allowed inside the exam center after they reported one minute late to the exam.

Three students, appearing for the intermediate examination, were not allowed inside the exam center after they reported one minute late to the exam. pic.twitter.com/zPwKXr2Nll — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 28, 2024

The incident took place at Siddhartha Junior College in the Vikarabad district on Wednesday, February 28. The video shows two of the three students pleading with police officials to allow them entry. However, the officials refused.

Also Read Telangana: TSRTC arranges free travel for male students appearing for inter exams

“We cannot do anything. There are strict instructions from officials examining to not allow anyone after 9 am,” police is heard saying, even as one of the students is seen crying.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had announced that students would not be allowed into the exam hall if they arrive later than 9 am at the examination center. The exams will be held from February 28 to March 19.