Video: Student run over while boarding overcrowded bus in Telangana’s Medak

Hyderabad: Two intermediate students met with an accident while boarding a crowded bus in the Medak district of Telangana on Tuesday, December 3.

The incident occurred when the girls were trying to board the bus at Narsingi X roads in Pampannapet mandal in Medak district. The intermediate student was identified as Banda Akhila who suffered grievous injury after falling from the bus. The incident of the bus trodding on the girl’s legs was caught on CCTV cameras.

Another student identified as 17-year-old Vijaya was also injured after falling from the bus. The two intermediate students were rushed to a nearby hospital by the commuters.