Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only enjoys millions of fans across the world, but also has several celebrities and actors who openly admire him and speak highly of him. After all, who wouldn’t want an opportunity to work with or for the King of Bollywood? Something similar happened with actress Tamannaah Bhatia when Shah Rukh Khan himself called her with a special offer.

During her appearance on Farah Khan’s latest vlog, Tamannaah spoke fondly about her admiration for SRK and praised his contribution to Indian cinema.

“Shah Rukh is the kindest. He is somebody I love and adore so much. What he’s done for the Indian film industry, I don’t think there’s another like him,” she said.

Tamannaah further recalled receiving a phone call from Shah Rukh Khan, who offered her the chance to feature in the song ‘Ghafoor’ from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by his son Aryan Khan. Sharing the memorable moment, she said, “He called me up. He was like, ‘Can you do this?’ I just felt like he is somebody who has done so much for the film industry, so I would just flip backward and say yes and do it.”

Tamannaah Bhatia talking about how Shah Rukh Khan called her up and offered her to do the song Ghafoor in Farah Khan’s latest video:



"SRK is the kindest, he is somebody I love and adore so much. What he's done for the Indian Film Industry, I don't think there's another like… pic.twitter.com/4Bh4FxITT4 — Raj (@idfcwau) June 15, 2026

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on an advertisement for an online clothing brand, as well as a commercial for another brand’s ethnic wear collection.

However, the two actors have never shared screen space in a feature film. Fans have often expressed their desire to see Shah Rukh Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia come together for a movie, making this revelation even more exciting.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the highly anticipated action thriller King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the big-budget entertainer marks his first major theatrical collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited folklore thriller Vvan – Force of the Forest, in which she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra.