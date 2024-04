The office of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) located in Krosuru, Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency, Andhra Pradesh was set on fire on Sunday night.

In the fire incident, a temporary shelter and furniture were gutted, but no casualties have been reported.

Following the incident, TDP leaders blamed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). They alleged that it took place following a successful rally of N. Chandrababu Naidu.