Video: Teacher abducted, forced to marry woman at gunpoint in Bihar

A newly appointed 30-year-old school government school teacher Avnish Kumar in Bihar’s Katihar district became the latest victim of the Pakadua Vivha tradition, a forced marriage. The incident reportedly took place on Friday, December 13 when he was on his way to school.

According to the reports, an SUV’s vehicle stopped in front of Avnish and two armed men got out of each vehicle and took him with them. Subsequently, he was forcibly taken to a nearby temple and compelled at gunpoint to perform marriage rituals with a 25-year-old woman from the Lakhisarai district.

However, Gunjan claimed that she and Avnish were in a serious relationship for about four years during which they used to spend time together. She accused Avnish of proposing to marry her but backed out after securing his government job, which led her family to take such actions.

The aftermath

Following the kidnap and forceful marriage, Gunjan was taken by her family to Avnish’s home in Begusarai district. However, Avnish’s family refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law.

Avnish filed a police complaint detailing his abduction and the forced marriage.

In response, Gunjan also filed a complaint against Avnish complaining about false promises of marriage that betrayed her and demanded justice.

She insisted that their relationship was genuine. However, Avnish vehemently denied any romantic association with Gunjan and alleged that he was being harassed and stalked by her.

In his ordeal, he claimed that he was flogged and forced by her relatives to go through marital ceremonial processes against his will.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the case.

“The incidents of alleged abduction and marriage took place somewhere else. A video about alleged forced marriage also went viral on social media. We will analyze the case thoroughly said SHO Arvind Kumar.

👨‍👦Forced marriage in Bihar



A resident of Begusarai, Bihar, Avneesh, became a BPSC teacher but refused to marry his girlfriend. Her family then arranged a "pakarua" (forced) marriage. pic.twitter.com/KKOSX5f4Pk — Vishal Kanojia (@Vishal0700) December 14, 2024

Whatis Pakadua Vivah?

Pakadua Vivah is a very concerning practice common in Bihar where men are kidnapped and threatened to marry at gunpoint. Such cases have risen to the highest level in 2024 with the police recording the highest number of compelled marriages in the past 30 years. It is more commonly reported during wedding season in different districts of Bihar.