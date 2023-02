Hyderabad: A teenager died of a cardiac arrest while dancing at a reception in Pardi (K) village, Kubheer mandal on Saturday

19-year-old Muthyam was from Shivuni village in Maharashtra, according to locals. Muthyam collapsed around 7 pm while dancing to a Telugu film song at a reception party in Pardi (K) village.

He was rushed to a government hospital in Bhainsa, where doctors declared him dead.

On Friday, he was attending a friend’s wedding in Kamol village, Bhainsa Mandal.