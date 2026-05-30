Mumbai: Television’s favourite couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, have once again left fans impressed and this time with a tour of their stunning Mumbai home. The couple, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 15 and recently got engaged on Netflix’s Desi Bling, opened the doors of their lavish residence, giving fans a glimpse into their stylish lifestyle.

According to reports, the home is valued at approximately Rs 7.63 crore and perfectly reflects the couple’s love for luxury, comfort and modern design.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s lavish abode

The house features a sophisticated neutral colour palette complemented by plush seating and tasteful decor. Tropical-themed wallpaper adds a vibrant touch to the living space, while textured walls, ambient lighting, high ceilings and modern chandeliers create a luxurious atmosphere.

Large French windows allow plenty of natural light to flood the home, while indoor plants add warmth and freshness to the interiors.

A modern kitchen and stylish dining area

The kitchen follows a clean and contemporary design with sleek appliances, clutter-free countertops and a calming white-and-brown colour scheme.

Adjacent to it is a chic dining space featuring a black-and-white marble dining table paired with elegant brown leather chairs, creating the perfect setting for family meals and gatherings.

Karan Kundrra’s impressive shoe collection

One of the highlights of the home tour was Karan Kundrra’s extensive sneaker and shoe collection. The actor proudly showcased his collection, which is stored in secure cabinets that can only be accessed using a special card.

Tejasswi also revealed that Karan personally designed the interiors of the house, ensuring every corner reflected his vision and preferences.

Secret spaces inside the house

The luxurious residence comes with a few surprising hidden features. One of the most talked-about elements is a secret bathroom concealed behind what appears to be a bookshelf. The hidden space can be accessed by pushing a section of the shelf.

The house also features a cleverly designed secret bar, adding an extra touch of exclusivity and fun to the already lavish property.

Four bedrooms and plenty of space

The home boasts four spacious bedrooms. During the tour, Karan jokingly revealed that his clothes are spread across almost every room in the house, while Tejasswi keeps most of her wardrobe neatly organised in a single room.

The foyer is equally impressive, featuring marble flooring, a statement chandelier, woven rattan cabinets and elegant glass doors leading into the living area.

Tejasswi Prakash’s favourite corner

One of the standout features of the house is its large balcony, which Tejasswi calls her favourite spot. The relaxing outdoor space includes a paddle pool with removable panels, a dedicated barbeque area and plenty of room to unwind while enjoying city views.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently winning hearts with Netflix’s Desi Bling, which premiered in May 2026. The show grabbed headlines after Karan’s surprise on-screen proposal to Tejasswi. The couple is also entertaining audiences together in Laughter Chefs Season 3.