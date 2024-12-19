Video: Telangana BJP MLA reaches Assembly in bullock cart

Hyderabad: In an unusual form of protest against the government, a Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA arrived at the Assembly in a bullock cart.

The move was intended to protest, alleging that the Congress-led government in Telangana has failed to fulfill its promises to farmers.

The BJP criticized the government for not holding discussions in the Assembly regarding the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh for farmers.

Also Read Ganja-infused chocolates seized from local store in Hyderabad

Recently, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao reached the Telangana State Assembly by driving an autorickshaw to draw attention to the challenges faced by autorickshaw drivers following the implementation of the Congress government’s free bus travel scheme.

Other MLAs and MLCs of the BRS also arrived at the Assembly and Council in three-wheelers, wearing khaki shirts as a gesture of solidarity with autorickshaw drivers.

They demanded that the Congress government honor its promises made to the autorickshaw drivers.