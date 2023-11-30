Video: Telangana CM KCR, wife cast vote in Chintamadaka

The CM addressed as many as 96 public meetings for BRS during the campaign period till November 28.

Video: Telangana CM KCR, wife cast vote in Chintamadaka
Telangana CM KCR displaying inked finger after casting vote.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Sobha cast their ballot in Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district on Thursday.

He greeted some of the people gathered at the polling station.

Betting on Telangana polls: Congress 58-60, BRS 49-51, BJP 5-6, AIMIM 7-8

Earlier in the day, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, his sister and MLC K Kavitha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi were among the leaders who exercised their franchise.

Polling would be held till 5 PM in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.

