Video: Telangana CM KCR, wife cast vote in Chintamadaka

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Sobha cast their ballot in Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district on Thursday.

He greeted some of the people gathered at the polling station.

The CM addressed as many as 96 public meetings for BRS during the campaign period till November 28.

@TelanganaCMO and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and his wife Shobha Rao arrive at the polling station in Chintamadaka, Siddipet to cast their votes. #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/A7U2WHa7QM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 30, 2023

Earlier in the day, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, his sister and MLC K Kavitha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi were among the leaders who exercised their franchise.

Polling would be held till 5 PM in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.