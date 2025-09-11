Video: Telangana farmer thanks Mahabubabad Police for urea supply amid shortage

Hyderabad: Amid urea shortage in Telangana, a farmer expressed gratitude to the Mahabubabad district police on Thursday, September 10, after receiving the fertiliser.

“Under the supervision of our superintendent of police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, we received urea bags. This has brought us much relief,” farmer Venkanna, a native of Thorrur mandal, said in a video post.

The farmer identified himself as Venkanna, a native of Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad. In a video shared on social media, Venkanna…

The fertiliser was distributed transparently to various farmer associations without any untoward incidents.

For the past month, Telangana has been witness to large-scale protests from frantic farmers over the urea shortage. Many were seen standing in front of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in long queues for hours.

On August 29, farmers held a sit-in protest in Siddipet district’s Gajwel, raising “CM Down Down” slogans. In Medak, some placed footwear and stones in a queue while waiting for the centre to open.

The following day, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao (KTR) held a protest at the Gunpark in Hyderabad, raising slogans, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Kavalyya Urea (Ganpati Bappa Morya we want Urea)” against the government.

Additional 2.38 L tonnes requested from Centre

Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao ensured that the state is set to receive 49,275 tonnes of urea from the Centre. The fresh consignment will be allocated to districts where the demand for fertiliser is the highest.

Thummala also requested an additional 2.38 lakh (238,000) tonnes of urea from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda. This request supplemented 1.5 lakh (150,000) tonnes of urea already approved for Telangana for September.

The state government hopes that the Centre will approve the extra allocation to provide a steady supply of fertiliser during the peak agricultural season. During a review meeting on August 29, Minister Thummala stated that 21,325 tonnes of urea are expected to arrive within the next two days and another 27,950 tonnes in the first week of September.