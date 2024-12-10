Video: Telangana govt school students fall ill in Vikarabad due to food poisoning

Vikarabad, Superintendent K. Narayana Reddy, said, "The students were admitted to the hospital, after being given medicines they were discharged."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th December 2024 5:39 pm IST
Video: Telangana students hospitalised due to food poisoning in Vikarabad
Students admitted to hospital after suffering Food poisoning at a government school

Hyderabad: About 30 students from a government school in Telangana’s Vikarabad district were hospitalised on Tuesday, December 10, due to food poisoning.

The food poisoning incident occurred at the Tribal Girls Welfare Hostel in Saipur, Tandur mandal in Vikarabad. As the students complained of ill health, they were rushed to a government hospital in Tandoor.

Speaking to Siasat.com Vikarabad, Superintendent K Narayana Reddy, said, “The students were admitted to the hospital, and after being given medicines they were discharged. This is not a major case of food poisoning and we are yet to receive a complaint regarding the issue.”

Also Read
Telangana: Students fall ill, food poisoning suspected; doctors claim otherwise

The incident comes days after a few students from a government school in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. The students were hospitalised at the Government Medical College and General Hospital, Nagarkurnool for emergency medical treatment.

The parents of the students alleged that their children fell ill from eating the food served at the school, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

However, the doctor at the government hospital denied the allegations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th December 2024 5:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button