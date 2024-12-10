Video: Telangana govt school students fall ill in Vikarabad due to food poisoning

Hyderabad: About 30 students from a government school in Telangana’s Vikarabad district were hospitalised on Tuesday, December 10, due to food poisoning.

The food poisoning incident occurred at the Tribal Girls Welfare Hostel in Saipur, Tandur mandal in Vikarabad. As the students complained of ill health, they were rushed to a government hospital in Tandoor.

Speaking to Siasat.com Vikarabad, Superintendent K Narayana Reddy, said, “The students were admitted to the hospital, and after being given medicines they were discharged. This is not a major case of food poisoning and we are yet to receive a complaint regarding the issue.”

The incident comes days after a few students from a government school in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. The students were hospitalised at the Government Medical College and General Hospital, Nagarkurnool for emergency medical treatment.

The parents of the students alleged that their children fell ill from eating the food served at the school, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

However, the doctor at the government hospital denied the allegations.