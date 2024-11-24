Video: Telangana man sets bike on fire after harassment by loan company

The young man had purchased the bike on a monthly instalment by availing loan from the private finance company.

Published: 24th November 2024 5:08 pm IST
Telangana: Man sets bike on fire after harassment by loan company
A young man burnt his bike in Medak after allegedly facing harassment from a finace loan company

Hyderabad: A young man, out of frustration, burnt his newly brought bike after he was constantly harassed by a private finance firm in Medak district on Sunday.

Video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing a bike up in flames.

According to local reports, the young man had purchased the bike on a monthly instalment by availing loan from the private finance company.

He was consistent in paying back the loan money for several months. However, due to financial constraints, he failed to pay the instalments for some time.

What followed was constant threats from the private finance company. Irked by the behaviour, the young man burnt his bike, creating a tensed atmosphere.

On information, police reached the spot and a case has been registered. Further investigations are on.

