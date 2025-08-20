Video: Telangana traffic cop hit by speeding motorist at toll gate

Hyderabad: A traffic policeman was seriously injured after a speeding motorist hit him during a drink and drive check at Pantangi toll plaza in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday, August 19.

A video of the incident has surfaced where the motorist, reportedly drunk, is seen speeding up as policemen try to stop him. He gets past one of them before colliding with another standing behind.

Also Read Factory worker dies in road accident in Shamshabad

The traffic policeman has been identified as Asif, while the offender has been identified as Vishal. Both of them suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

A case has been booked against the offender at the Choutuppal police station.