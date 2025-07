Hyderabad: A 25-year-old factory worker died in a road accident at Shamshabad on Sunday night.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Satamrai, went to work at a factory in Shamshabad on Sunday morning.

After completing his work, he was returning home on foot. “When Dinesh was crossing the road near the Pochamma temple, a RTC bus heading to Hyderabad hit him. The man died on the spot,” said the RGI Airport police.

A case is booked against the RTC bus driver.