Video: Telangana villagers tie up suspected thief, feed him before calling cops

Hyderabad: A suspected thief was apprehended by locals on Monday night, September 17, in Yellareddygudem, Narketpally in the Nalgonda district. After being caught, he was tied to a pole and, upon expressing hunger, was fed ‘pulihora’ by one of the villagers.

This incident gained attention when a video of Ganesh being fed circulated on social media.

Pogala Ganesh confessed to stealing from temples, schools, and individuals.

He claimed that his family was unaware of his criminal activities and noted that he had never been caught by the police before this incident.

In Ellareddigudem village, Narketpally Mandal, Nalgonda district, a group of youth caught a notorious thief named Pogal Ganesh, who was involved in a series of burglaries. They have beaten him tying him to a pillar.… pic.twitter.com/8M2WKBEilj — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) September 17, 2024

The villagers had been vigilant due to recent burglaries in the area, leading to Ganesh’s capture.